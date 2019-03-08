Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you spot yourself at Stowmarket Carnival's film themed parade?

PUBLISHED: 19:25 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 20 July 2019

One float was Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One float was Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Some of cinema's biggest stars have donned their best costumes to go down the red carpet as part of Stowmarket's annual carnival.

One float was Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOne float was Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The colourful carnival marks its 58th year this weekend in the centre of the Suffolk town and got off to a flyer with its prestigious parade.

Hundreds lined the streets of Stowmarket as a precession of Hollywood theme floats, musicians and dancers travelled through the town.

Event organisers were expecting around 9,000 people to visit the town over the two days.

Characters from some of the UK's silver screen favourites could be seen during the parade including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Toy Story and Harry Potter.

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children from local schools dressed up as some of their heros and heroines and travelled on the specially themed floats.

Christine Day, who went to the carnival with her granddaughter, said: "There was a good atmosphere at the parade and people were dancing along to the music in the street.

"It was very busy and the street was lined up with lots of people of all different ages.

"Me and my granddaughter liked the Toy Story float the best."

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The carnival did not end there as a range of activities got underway at Stowmarket recreation ground.

The acts were kicked off by the mid Suffolk gymnastics, combat kick boxing, bravo school of Rock and the lively Suffolk based Royle Entertainment who boasted fire eaters and stilt walkers.

There was also lots of live music with Shane Baxendale and Bravo School of Rock hitting the stage before local lads, The Skittlez closed the show.

The entertainment is not over yet with festivities continuing on to Sunday with the annual pet and dog show taking place.

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There will also be more music with Chelsea Francis performing on stage before the New life Church Choir finishes off the weekend.

Sunday will also see the family friendly activities which were enjoyed by children and parents on Saturday continue.

There will be a range of things to do for all ages.

An array of children's characters will be around for "meet and greets" on both days with Punch and Judy, Mr Bean circus work shop, craft tent and face paining also featuring.

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There will also be a car show where motorheads will have a chance to check out what Stowmarket has to offer on four wheels.

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

The Stowmarket carnival had a film theme this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Stowmarket carnival had a film theme this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One float was Willy Wonkas Chicolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOne float was Willy Wonkas Chicolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrowds lined the streets of Stowmarket for the film themed carnival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road reopens as search for missing Suffolk man continues

A road has been closed in Leiston in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rare illness often leaves me ‘drained from just having breakfast’

Joanne Mahon from Haverhill, who has sarcoidosis. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Can you spot yourself at Stowmarket Carnival’s film themed parade?

One float was Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire service to review its response to road traffic collisions

A review of Suffolk Fire and Rescue's road traffic collision response is to take place. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines ruin man’s view of countryside

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists