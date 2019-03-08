Can you spot yourself at Stowmarket Carnival's film themed parade?

Some of cinema's biggest stars have donned their best costumes to go down the red carpet as part of Stowmarket's annual carnival.

The colourful carnival marks its 58th year this weekend in the centre of the Suffolk town and got off to a flyer with its prestigious parade.

Hundreds lined the streets of Stowmarket as a precession of Hollywood theme floats, musicians and dancers travelled through the town.

Event organisers were expecting around 9,000 people to visit the town over the two days.

Characters from some of the UK's silver screen favourites could be seen during the parade including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Toy Story and Harry Potter.

Children from local schools dressed up as some of their heros and heroines and travelled on the specially themed floats.

Christine Day, who went to the carnival with her granddaughter, said: "There was a good atmosphere at the parade and people were dancing along to the music in the street.

"It was very busy and the street was lined up with lots of people of all different ages.

"Me and my granddaughter liked the Toy Story float the best."

The carnival did not end there as a range of activities got underway at Stowmarket recreation ground.

The acts were kicked off by the mid Suffolk gymnastics, combat kick boxing, bravo school of Rock and the lively Suffolk based Royle Entertainment who boasted fire eaters and stilt walkers.

There was also lots of live music with Shane Baxendale and Bravo School of Rock hitting the stage before local lads, The Skittlez closed the show.

The entertainment is not over yet with festivities continuing on to Sunday with the annual pet and dog show taking place.

There will also be more music with Chelsea Francis performing on stage before the New life Church Choir finishes off the weekend.

Sunday will also see the family friendly activities which were enjoyed by children and parents on Saturday continue.

There will be a range of things to do for all ages.

An array of children's characters will be around for "meet and greets" on both days with Punch and Judy, Mr Bean circus work shop, craft tent and face paining also featuring.

There will also be a car show where motorheads will have a chance to check out what Stowmarket has to offer on four wheels.

