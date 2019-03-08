Gran's seaside wish comes true

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK Archant

A Suffolk grandmother rolled back the years after her wish to paddle in the sea like she did when she was a youngster came true.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK

Rita Atkinson, a resident at Care UK's Cedrus House care home in Stowmaket was given the opportunity to visit the beach after carers heard her speaking fondly of her favourite past time as a child.

The 87-year-old spent much of her time at the beach while growing up in Blackpool and her favourite activity was paddling in the sea.

The Care UK team members at Cedrus House decided to grant her a very special wish after hearing her reminiscing with other residents and set up a special visit to Felixstowe, giving Rita and other residents the chance to visit the seaside again.

You may also want to watch:

During the visit, residents enjoyed a game of bingo, a walk along the beach, and were treated to a delicious traditional fish and chip dinner, which was eaten overlooking the sea front.

Unable to visit the seaside without taking a dip, the team took Rita down to the water's edge, so that she could have a paddle once again.

Rita said: "I had a wonderful day and visiting the seaside brought back a lot of happy memories. I was delighted to be go into the sea, even if it was a bit cold."

Michelle Webster, home manager at Cedrus House, said: "Everyone at Cedrus House knows how much residents love chatting about holidays they enjoyed when they were younger.

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK

"When Rita told us how much she missed paddling in the sea we were thrilled to be able to grant her wish to visit the seaside and give her the chance to feel the cool sea breeze again.

"It was certainly a day to remember and there has been a real buzz around the home ever since!"