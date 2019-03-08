E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gran's seaside wish comes true

PUBLISHED: 16:37 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 25 September 2019

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK

Archant

A Suffolk grandmother rolled back the years after her wish to paddle in the sea like she did when she was a youngster came true.

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UKRita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK

Rita Atkinson, a resident at Care UK's Cedrus House care home in Stowmaket was given the opportunity to visit the beach after carers heard her speaking fondly of her favourite past time as a child.

The 87-year-old spent much of her time at the beach while growing up in Blackpool and her favourite activity was paddling in the sea.

The Care UK team members at Cedrus House decided to grant her a very special wish after hearing her reminiscing with other residents and set up a special visit to Felixstowe, giving Rita and other residents the chance to visit the seaside again.

You may also want to watch:

During the visit, residents enjoyed a game of bingo, a walk along the beach, and were treated to a delicious traditional fish and chip dinner, which was eaten overlooking the sea front.

Unable to visit the seaside without taking a dip, the team took Rita down to the water's edge, so that she could have a paddle once again.

Rita said: "I had a wonderful day and visiting the seaside brought back a lot of happy memories. I was delighted to be go into the sea, even if it was a bit cold."

Michelle Webster, home manager at Cedrus House, said: "Everyone at Cedrus House knows how much residents love chatting about holidays they enjoyed when they were younger.

Rita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UKRita Atkinson, 87, rolled back the years having a paddle in the seas in Felixstowe. Picture: CARE UK

"When Rita told us how much she missed paddling in the sea we were thrilled to be able to grant her wish to visit the seaside and give her the chance to feel the cool sea breeze again.

"It was certainly a day to remember and there has been a real buzz around the home ever since!"

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sunday train services to improve across region – but not on all routes

More Sunday trains will run on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich from December. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorcyclist, 36, dies a week after four-vehicle crash

Paul Dawes, 36, died as a result of his injuries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTAULARY

Ambulance on scene after cyclist and van collide

A van and a cyclist have been in collision in Cullum Road, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New Anglia LEP reveals Norfolk and Suffolk rebrand for Brexit-ready region

(L-R) Doug Field, joint chief executive of the East of England Co-Op, Kieran Miles, founder of Duco, Jeanette Wheeler, New Anglia LEP board member, Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, and Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP. Picture: Teele Photography

Ipswich archive centre The Hold topped out as roof takes shape

Topping Out ceremony at The Hold in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists