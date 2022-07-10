Friend-making service launched to tackle 'pockets of extreme loneliness'

Jo Reeder is the Chief Executive of charity Communities Together East Anglia, which is launching a service to combat loneliness. - Credit: David Vincent

A new scheme to combat loneliness and isolation has been launched in Suffolk.

The ‘Be-A-Friend' scheme has been launched by the Stowmarket-based Communities Together East Anglia (CTEA).

This friend-making service will operate seven days a week, and aims to provide a ‘one-stop shop’ primarily for those over 65 struggling with loneliness.

According to CETA chief executive Jo Reeder, isolation in older people is a growing issue.

She said: “Loneliness is the theme that runs through all our later life support. In Suffolk we have pockets of extreme loneliness and social isolation, which has been exacerbated by COVID, but it’s not new.

“We have set up a number of social befriending groups and drop-in events across the county, the most recent in north west Ipswich, and we will do more in areas of need.”

She is hoping that volunteer friends will get in touch to help.

“If someone is struggling with isolation, that can be any day of the week, not just Monday to Friday.

“A volunteer befriender might only be able to offer a couple of hours a week, but that can help an elderly person. People who are still working might prefer it. We will be operating from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.”

The team at Communities Together East Anglia are working to deliver a range of services across the county. - Credit: Communities Together East Anglia

CTEA has been providing community services for over 35 years.

In February 2021, it launched the Later Life Community, a telephone support service which is also running seven days a week.

CTEA also runs the ‘Suffolk Carers Matter’, a county-wide support service for family carers aged 18-plus. This service includes access to counselling, respite and social activities for those caring and those being cared for.

Jo concluded: “We have to acknowledge the huge life change that people have been through, and now, more than ever, there is a need for charities to help people rebuild their lives following the pandemic.”

A ‘chinwag’ meeting with refreshments, entertainment and opportunities to socialise will be taking place on July 20 at The Meeting Place on Limerick Close in Whitehouse, Ipswich.

To find out more information about CTEA’s services, call: 01449 707030 or email: info@communitiestogether-ea.org