'An honour for us' care home surprises resident for 100th birthday

Irene Pilbrough celebrated her 100th birthday last month, and was treated to a surprise birthday party by staff and friends at Chilton Meadows care home. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

A care home resident in Stowmarket was treated to a surprise 100th birthday party, which featured Elvis, earlier this month.

Irene Pilbrough, a resident of Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home, in Stowmarket, enjoyed a surprise birthday party set up by her carers and friends, and included a performance from Elvis Presley tribute act, Andy Ottley.

Staff at Chilton Meadows treated Irene to a homemade cake at her request, while her carers Stacey Burch and Jenny Martin, and friend, Mandy Taylor decorated the home with banners and balloons.

Irene, who also received her congratulatory card from the Queen, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my 100th birthday party.

"Everyone did a brilliant job of decorating and making me feel extra special. The Elvis Presley tribute was my favourite part, I am a huge fan.

"I love all Elvis songs, I spent all afternoon singing, it was great fun. I want to thank my lovely friends and carers for making my birthday one to remember.”

Irene was born in Birmingham, before she moved to Needham Market, and has been at Chilton Meadows for 15 months.

Irene is a big fan of Elvis, and enjoyed an afternoon of sing-alongs with tribute act, Andy Ottley. - Credit: Chilton Meadows Bupa Care Home

Activities co-ordinator at Chilton Meadows, Stacey Burch, said: “Irene had a brilliant day. I told her as it’s her 100th birthday, she can be queen for the day.

"Irene then royally waved at everyone and made jokes about receiving lots of presents fit for a queen. She is such as character, always laughing and joking.

“Irene spent the afternoon singing along to Elvis and dancing with her friend. We finished the day with a delicious slice of cake and reading all her birthday cards, including one from the Queen.

"Irene said she felt honoured, but it was truly an honour for us to celebrate Irene’s 100th birthday with her.”

In February Chilton Meadows announced that they had appointed a new manager, Amanda Delabruyere, who said at the time: “It’s about what people carry in their heart that matters the most.

"Everyone who works in a care home is there because they are passionate about helping people live happy and healthy lives."