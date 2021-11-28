Santa arrives for Stowmarket light switch on
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A festive atmosphere was enjoyed by families in Stowmarket today as the sound of carol singers rang out in the market place and chilly children got to meet Father Christmas.
The Stowmarket Christmas Fayre got underway this morning - and was heralded by Town Mayor Keith Scarff switching on the town's Christmas lights.
Karl Daniels, Communities and Partnership Manager for Stowmarket Town Council, said: "There has been a constant flow of people at the fayre which has been great to see.
"We chose to do things differently this year and the Christmas light switch on was done at the start of the day to prevent large crowds in one area."
Visitors to the Christmas Fayre were able to admire the festive lights all day long with Mr Daniels saying the town felt "very Christmassy".
Mr Daniels said: "The good thing about the way we have set up this year is that people have been attracted to different areas of Stowmarket.
"The market traders have had a great day and hopefully the independent shops have as well."
Highlights of the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre included stilt walkers in the town centre, festive storytelling at the John Peel Centre, and arts and crafts at Stowmarket Library.
There was also a successful charity fair at the Red Gables and shoppers enjoyed picking up Christmas gifts at the arts and craft fair at the Mix.