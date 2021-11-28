Jessica with Santa at the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A festive atmosphere was enjoyed by families in Stowmarket today as the sound of carol singers rang out in the market place and chilly children got to meet Father Christmas.

The Stowmarket Christmas Fayre got underway this morning - and was heralded by Town Mayor Keith Scarff switching on the town's Christmas lights.

The Christmas lights were switched on at 10.30am to mark the start of the Christmas Fayre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Karl Daniels, Communities and Partnership Manager for Stowmarket Town Council, said: "There has been a constant flow of people at the fayre which has been great to see.

"We chose to do things differently this year and the Christmas light switch on was done at the start of the day to prevent large crowds in one area."

Gemma of vegan Doodle Doughnuts with her Christmas treats - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds at Stowmarket Christmas Fayre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Visitors to the Christmas Fayre were able to admire the festive lights all day long with Mr Daniels saying the town felt "very Christmassy".

Mr Daniels said: "The good thing about the way we have set up this year is that people have been attracted to different areas of Stowmarket.

Alfred was very excited to meet Santa at a chilly Stowmarket Christmas Fayre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Catherine and Tony Edwards from the Old Felixstowe Brewing Co at the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The market traders have had a great day and hopefully the independent shops have as well."

Highlights of the Stowmarket Christmas Fayre included stilt walkers in the town centre, festive storytelling at the John Peel Centre, and arts and crafts at Stowmarket Library.

There was also a successful charity fair at the Red Gables and shoppers enjoyed picking up Christmas gifts at the arts and craft fair at the Mix.

The Stowmarket Christmas Fayre brought shoppers into the town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Gary Wilkinson from the Suffolk Distillery at Stowmarket Christmas Fayre - Credit: Charlotte Bond



