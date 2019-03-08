E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Which lucky Suffolk town has won £100k of lottery funding?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 November 2019

Winston Girling, captain of the tower, looking at the frame which currently holds the bells in place. Picture: TOM ROCHESTER

Winston Girling, captain of the tower, looking at the frame which currently holds the bells in place. Picture: TOM ROCHESTER

Archant

Church bells that have been ringing for 140 years are finally getting some well-earned peace and quiet - thanks to £100,000 worth of lottery funding.

St Peter and St Mary's Parish church in Stowmarket is the lucky winner of nearly £100,000 in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: MAUREEN GARDINERSt Peter and St Mary's Parish church in Stowmarket is the lucky winner of nearly £100,000 in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Picture: MAUREEN GARDINER

St Peter and St Mary's Parish Church, in Stowmarket, has bagged £95,100 to replace 10 of its bells in a project costing a grand total of £179,000.

Dr Maureen Gardiner, project coordinator, said: "This grant from the lottery fund has brought the dream to fruition and we are so grateful to the lottery players who made this possible. Without this project, we would have lost a precious part of our history."

There have been a number of charities who have contributed with fundraising efforts such as the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, the Sapphire Fund, the Alfred Williams Trust, the Lord Belstead Charitable Settlement and the Ganzoni Trust.

Dr Gardiner added: "We have had tremendous support from organisations, local charities and many people from Stowmarket and beyond during two years of fundraising.

Winston Girling is the captain of the tower at St Pter and St Mary's Parish Church and will be helping in the restoration work next year. Picture: TOM ROCHESTERWinston Girling is the captain of the tower at St Pter and St Mary's Parish Church and will be helping in the restoration work next year. Picture: TOM ROCHESTER

"Now I hope we can make a real contribution to people's knowledge and pride in the town's heritage."

You may also want to watch:

Stowmarket Town Council, Mid-Suffolk District Council and the Allchurches Trust have given grants to help fund the project.

It is hoped that the new peal will be built as soon as a 2020 by specialist team Nicholson's Engineering of Dorset, supported by volunteers led by Stowmarket tower captain Winston Girling.

Mr Girling completes bell restoration across the country and leads the bell ringers.

The frame currently holding the bells has been in place for 125 years and is weakening gradually due to it now flexing when the bells are rung.

But the refurbishment is not the only good news.

A year-long programme of events and activities will be happening in Stowmarket once the bells are restored.

Among the activities is the chance for people to have a go at bell ringing for themselves, with a new group of ringers hoping to be trained.

The bells are part of a 500-year-old tradition, and it is hoped that being able to see them up close in an exhibition will inspire residents to take pride in the heritage of the town.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gas leak sparked by car crash sees neighbours evacuated for three hours

Two fire units attended the scene yesterday afternoon in Bures on Cuckoo Hill when there was a gas leak from a vehicle crashing into a stop cock. Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Could this be the best kitchen in the country?

Dedham House are one of the three finalists in the Historic Houses Kitchen Awards 2019 in association with Historic Houses. Picture: SIMON BROWN/ COUNTRY LIFE PICTURE LIBRARY

Caterpillars make welcome return to station as volunteer’s conservation efforts bear fruit

Brimstone butterfly Picture: MATT BERRY/BUTTERFLY CONSERVATION TRUST

As General Election 2019 looms, there are no MPs to lay Remembrance wreaths

Sandy Martin and Dr Dan Poulter laid wreaths in Ipswich last year - but will not be invited to do the same this weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

80-year-old who drove in wrong direction on A14 is fined

Jon Underwood drove the wrong way on the A14 at Trimley Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists