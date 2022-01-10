Stowmarket community choices vote winners awarded £10,000

The volunteers of Stowmarket (eco), won the public vote and will receive £10,000 from the town council. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

Red Gables have been awarded £10,000 to run their volunteers of Stowmarket (eco) project, after winning the community choices public vote.

The volunteers of Stowmarket (eco) project enables people of all ages take part in environmental activities in the community, including litter picking, gardening and tree planting amongst other green initiatives.

The community choices vote allowed local businesses, charities and groups to submit proposals for initiatives to take place during the Queen's platinum jubilee year, to a panel led by the town mayor.

Ideas were then shortlisted and sent to a public vote, with the volunteers of Stowmarket (eco) winning with 39% of the votes.

Red Gables manager, Robert Horn, said: "Red Gables would like to thank everyone for their support of the Volunteers of Stowmarket (Eco) project in the recent Stowmarket Community Choices public vote.

"We are looking forward to being able to provide volunteer opportunities for people of all ages to take part in environmental activities and initiatives across the town.

"Whilst the project has been running as a pilot, the growing group of volunteers have already planted 1500 native bulbs at the Community Hub, carried out litter picking around the town, built a wildlife garden with a pond, bug hotels, hedgehog houses and bird boxes and even built an outdoor workshop.

"With more projects already lined up, it’s going to be exciting to see how the project grows and engages with more people in Stowmarket throughout the year."

Town mayor, Keith Scarff, said: "It’s been great to see how the Stowmarket Community Choices public vote has been embraced by local residents.

"The public vote has exposed the great work groups in Stowmarket do to a whole new audience, and hopefully the Stowmarket Cultural Group and Stowmarket Local History Group will benefit from being part of the vote.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the Volunteers of Stowmarket (Eco) project progress over the year with environmental activities that will help improve and enhance our local environment.”



