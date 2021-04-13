Gift of 2,021 snowdrops given to community
- Credit: Don Egan
A gift of 2,021 snowdrop bulbs has been made to a Suffolk community.
Judith and Steve Thompson have given the bulbs to those living in the Rattlesden River Valley.
Snowdrops have a deep symbolic meaning of remembrance, hope and the ability to overcome challenges in life. They are often seen as a cheerful sight in early spring.
Those receiving snowdrops include Red Gables, Stowmarket Tennis Club for its rewilding project, Cedrus House Care Home, Chilton Meadows Care Home, Woodfield Court and Chilton Court, Hillcroft House Care Home, Ceracare (which supports people living in their own homes), Dementia Together and the Leading Lives Community Hub, which supports people with learning disabilities.
Due to the pandemic, it has not been possible to hold a public public planting event.
However, Stow Stories Project will create a Nature Memory Book to share with the wider community.
It hopes recipients will collect brief reflections of how nature or wildlife has made a difference to someone's wellbeing.
