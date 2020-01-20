Van driver flees scene of crash which blocks road

Two cars have been involved in a crash on the outskirts of Stowmarket, with the driver of the van fleeing on foot.

Police were called to reports of the collision involving two vehicles in Lower Road, Stowmarket, at 1.35pm.

A spokesman said: "The road is partially blocked following the collision.

"The van driver has fled the scene on foot and police are trying to locate him."

The incident is understood to have taken place at the junction with Stowmarket Road.

According to police, a female driver is experiencing chest pains but there is not understood to be any serious injuries at this time.

She has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for minor injuries.