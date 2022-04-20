'Excellent introduction' into cricket for youngsters project launched

The All Stars Cricket programme is aimed at getting five to eight year olds into cricket and physical activity. - Credit: Archant

Stowmarket Cricket Club is taking part in an initiative aimed at getting five to eight year olds into cricket.

The 'All Stars Cricket' programme, in partnership with the England Cricket Board, begins on Friday, May 6 and runs weekly until Friday, July 1.

The activity and game based programme is suitable for all ability levels and at Stowmarket Cricket Club offers a chance to join the youth section of the club and take part in softball under nine tournaments.

The sessions run from 5:30-6:30pm, at Chilton Fields, Stowmarket.

Stowmarket CC youth coach, Clive Witherly said: "All Stars is an excellent introduction into the wonderful game of cricket. You will not only meet new friends, but you will have fun. If only I was five years old again - I'm still playing the wonderful game at 70."

The eight-week course costs £40, which includes a personalised participation pack.

More information on the programme and how to book a place can be found here.



