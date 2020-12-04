E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Karaoke bar listed for sale could be converted into takeaway

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 December 2020

The Stowmarket pub could be converted into a takeaway Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The owners of a pub near Stowmarket town centre have applied to convert the property into a takeaway - just weeks after it was listed for sale.

The Crown, on the corner of Crown Street and Regent Street, hit the market last month with a price tag of £225,000 after its owners, Admiral Taverns, decided to sell the building.

In a Facebook post confirming the news, the landlords said the decision to list the pub for sale had been made “with a heavy heart”.

The post added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 12 and a bit years.”

However, plans have now been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to convert the pub into a takeaway.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said a change of use for the building would be “considered appropriate to ensure the property is retained in commercial use”.

The documents added that opening hours would be similar to the pub’s opening hours if the plans received the green light.

