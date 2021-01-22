Plans to convert pub into takeaway refused

Published: 5:30 AM January 22, 2021

Proposals to convert a pub and karaoke bar near Stowmarket town centre into a takeaway have been blocked.

The owners of the Crown, Admiral Taverns, applied to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission for the conversion late last year.

The pub, on the corner of Crown Street and Regent Street, was previously listed for sale with a price tag of £225,000.

Confirming the listing on Facebook, Admiral Taverns said the decision to sell the property was made "with a heavy heart".

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said a change of use for the building would be “considered appropriate to ensure the property is retained in commercial use”.

However Mid Suffolk planners have blocked the conversion, arguing the pub "has the potential to be a valued local facility which would be able to meet the day to day and future needs of the community".

Planners also raised concerns over a takeaway's impact on highways.