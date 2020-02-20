E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

20 February, 2020 - 16:30
Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A drink-driver who crashed his car on the A14, while carrying his six-year-old son as a passenger, has been banned from the road for almost four years.

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A text message found on a mobile phone in the footwell of Edward Harrison's VW Golf read: "Eddie has had too much to drink".

The 35-year-old caused a collision which closed a stretch of the eastbound A14 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, he appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, on video link from Martlesham Heath police station, to admit drink-driving and being drunk in charge of a child.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Harrison's car collided with the back of a lorry while overtaking and spun into the central reservation, near junction 51 for the A140, shortly after 6pm.

The crash happened on the east bound carriageway of the A14, near the junction for the A140 Picture: GOOGLEThe crash happened on the east bound carriageway of the A14, near the junction for the A140 Picture: GOOGLE

A following motorist, who pulled over to assist, said Harrison smelled of alcohol and asked: "Can you help me, bruv?"

When police arrived, Harrison and his son were being treated in the back of an ambulance.

An incomplete text, found on a phone in the footwell of Harrison's car, read: "Come and pick [child's name] up because Eddie has had too much to drink".

You may also want to watch:

Three-and-a-half hours later, having been discharged from hospital, Harrison provided a breathalyser reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

The court heard Harrison had been convicted of drug-driving on September 19, 2016, and would be liable for a three-year ban.

Andrew Cleal, mitigating, said: "Notwithstanding his guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, he is clearly wracked with remorse by what could have happened."

Harrison claimed to have drank two pints of cider at a local pub before driving home to Hill Rise, Stowmarket, to collect his son and take him to his own parents' address.

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Cleal said Harrison should not have mixed alcohol with drugs he had been prescribed for long-term depression and anxiety.

"He has expressed obvious desire to address his problems," he added.

"He is terrified of going to prison. He has no experience of the system and it would have a terrible impact on his family."

Harrison was handed a 12-month community order with a requirement to attend up to 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was banned from driving for 46 months and fined £161.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Flat tenant accused of fracturing landlord’s eye socket and knocking out a neighbour’s tooth

Gregory Johnson appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services respond to suspicious package found on Greater Anglia train

Emergency services are responding to an incident on a Greater Anglia train at Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Fire crews called to Colchester Castle

Fire engines have been called to Colchester Castle Picture: LUKE PAYNE

Drivers warned of A14 delays as police escort abnormal load

The abnormal load will be escorted down the A14 this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24