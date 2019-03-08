Beer festival to boast 'biggest ever' drinks selection

A beer festival entering its 23rd year is bringing its biggest ever selection of ales to 2019's four-day event.

The Festival of Beer and Brewing is returning to the Museum of East Anglian Daily Life for the 23rd year. Picture: PAUL MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY The Festival of Beer and Brewing is returning to the Museum of East Anglian Daily Life for the 23rd year. Picture: PAUL MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY

The Festival of Beer and Brewing at the Museum of East Anlgian Life, run with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), will start on July 4.

It will boast a vast line-up of alcoholic drinks, including a 'new brewer's' showcase with beers from Cabin Brewery, Humber Doucy and Star Wing.

There is also local brewery craft beers from Burnt Mill Brewery, winners of Best New Brewer in England 2018 RateBeer awards, and Little Earth Project with their unique range of historic, farmhouse, and aged sour beers.

Many other brewers will be showcasing their beers including crowd favourite brewers Earl Soham, Shortt's Farm, and Cliff Quay brewery, as well as a selection of Yorkshire brewers.

Along with the beer, entertainment will be provided with music in the evenings from The Wolowits, JS and the Lockerbillies, and Talk of the Town.

Chloe Brett, marketing officer for the Museum of East Anglian Life, said: "We're really excited to have the opportunity to bring some of the best local breweries to the festival, allowing festival goers to try something new and show off just how great the beer that's being produced in East Anglia is."

The festival will coincide with the Stowmarket Food and Drink festival, making the Sunday a great celebration for East Anglian culinary and drinking crafts.