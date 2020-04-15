Breaking

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Eight people with suspected coronavirus infections have died at a care home near Stowmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finborough Court in Great Finborough Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Finborough Court in Great Finborough Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three residents at Finborough Court, in Great Finborough, have died after testing positive for Covid-19, and five others who were suspected of having the disease have also passed away.

The most recent death was yesterday morning, April 14, a spokeswoman for the care home said.

“The care and wellbeing of those living at Finborough Court has always been our top priority,” she added.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic we have followed all government guidance in order to protect all of those living and working in the home.

“Despite these precautions, sadly there have been three deaths with Covid-19 as a contributing factor, all of whom also had underlying illnesses.

Four deaths have been confirmed at Britten Court in Lowestoft Picture: CARE UK Four deaths have been confirmed at Britten Court in Lowestoft Picture: CARE UK

“The causes of a further five deaths are unconfirmed, but are likely to have Covid-19 as a contributing factor, and there were also underlying health issues present there.”

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news in your area

The spokeswoman added: “We have now had no new symptoms of Covid-19 since Friday 3 April.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who died.”

It comes as Care UK confirmed the deaths of four residents at Britten Court Care Home in Lowestoft.

This morning, the government confirmed coronavirus tests will soon be provided for all staff and residents who need them.

Suffolk Coastal MP and work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said the current system of recording care home deaths is fair Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Suffolk Coastal MP and work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said the current system of recording care home deaths is fair Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In a statement, health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: “I am determined to ensure that everyone who needs a coronavirus test should be able to have access to one.”

MORE: Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Currently, the first five residents showing symptoms of the virus will be tested – to confirm whether there is an outbreak.

The announcement follows mounting pressure from care home directors over the handling of Covid-19 in adult social care settings.

Concerns have been raised that figures for deaths in care homes are only being released officially once a week, and are not included in the daily death announcement.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday showed around 10% of deaths registered up to April 3 in England and Wales were outside hospitals, with 217 taking place in care homes.

MORE: ‘I don’t sleep’ – Manager says care homes ‘are being forgotten’ in coronavirus crisis

Industry bosses warned daily death tolls are “airbrushing out” hundreds of older people who have died in the care system.

Suffolk Coastal MP and work and pensions secretary Dr Therese Coffey said she thinks the current system is fair.

She told the Today programme: “I think that the certification by doctors is happening regularly, that is being collated by the ONS and it is being published weekly by the ONS.

“I think that is a fair system of getting that picture, that unfortunate picture, across the country of where deaths are happening due to coronavirus, and I think that is a trustworthy way to go about this by the medical certificates signed off by doctors.”

• Join our Facebook group and sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date with coronavirus news where you live.