Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been charged following a firearm incident in Stowmarket yesterday evening.

On Saturday April 11 at around 7.40pm, police received a report of a man carrying a firearm in Station Road in Stowmarket.

Officers attended the incident and arrested a man on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearm.

The man was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

David Heath, 41, of Lime Tree Way in Stowmarket, was charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent today, Sunday April 12.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday April 13 at 10am.