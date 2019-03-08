Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year

A Suffolk town's fireworks display has been postponed following strong winds.

The decision was made to postpone the fireworks display in Stowmarket due to strong winds sweeping the county earlier on Saturday.

Organisers announced the event would be postponed by a day and that all tickets purchased for the scheduled display would be valid on the rearranged date.

The event is now due to take place on Sunday.

The Museum of East Anglian Life said it was "gutted" to have to move the event - its most important fundraiser of the year.

The museum said: "Unfortunately, due to the strong winds, we have taken the decision to postpone our Bonfire Night Celebrations until tomorrow night, Sunday, November 3, when we hope everyone will come out to support the event.

"This is our most important charity fundraiser of the year and we're gutted to have to move it, but safety is our priority.

"All tickets purchased for tonight will be valid tomorrow, at the same time."

Gates are open from 6pm, with food and refreshments available to buy throughout the evening.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm followed by fireworks at 7.30pm.