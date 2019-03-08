E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

PUBLISHED: 18:50 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:36 02 November 2019

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

A Suffolk town's fireworks display has been postponed following strong winds.

The decision was made to postpone the fireworks display in Stowmarket due to strong winds sweeping the county earlier on Saturday.

Organisers announced the event would be postponed by a day and that all tickets purchased for the scheduled display would be valid on the rearranged date.

The event is now due to take place on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The Museum of East Anglian Life said it was "gutted" to have to move the event - its most important fundraiser of the year.

The museum said: "Unfortunately, due to the strong winds, we have taken the decision to postpone our Bonfire Night Celebrations until tomorrow night, Sunday, November 3, when we hope everyone will come out to support the event.

"This is our most important charity fundraiser of the year and we're gutted to have to move it, but safety is our priority.

"All tickets purchased for tonight will be valid tomorrow, at the same time."

Gates are open from 6pm, with food and refreshments available to buy throughout the evening.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm followed by fireworks at 7.30pm.

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman cut from car wreckage and airlifted to hospital following crash on A140

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge fully reopened following closure due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge has now reopened. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Crowds flock to Christchurch Park fireworks spectacular

Tracy Priestley with son Oliver and grandson Bobby Coyle, four Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Man jailed after police found indecent images on hidden USB sticks

Robert Kensit, who was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coastal defences eroding faster than expected, putting area at flooding risk

Work is carried out along the sea wall at Slaughden Quay to repair and strengthen the defences Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists