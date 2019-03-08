Stowmarket serves up feast with annual food and drink festival
PUBLISHED: 11:16 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 08 July 2019
Will Jefford
Maxine Borton, 34, from Northamptonshire brought the bubbles with her Piccolo Prosecco stall at the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury
There were lots of happy eaters in Stowmarket this weekend as the annual food and drink festival came to town.
The baklava looked scrummy at the Stowmarket Food Festival Picture: Neil Didsbury
The festival took place on Sunday July 7 alongside the Museum of East Anglian Life's CAMRA Beer & Brewing Festival.
Events included the Kitchen Theatre, which saw the best local chefs show off their skills at the John Peel Centre, along with a craft gin bar.
There was also feature live music and children's entertainment.
The tastey event have not stopped there.
Tasty treats on offer at the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury
This year has seen the Festival team up with other local businesses for 'Best of Suffolk' fringe events which will take place this week, such as a real ale showcase at the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford from July 8-14, and special menu at The Mill Bar & Grill in Milton Road South from July 5-14.
Imola Oala, 27, from Brentwood, Essex came to Suffolk for the Stowmarket Food Festival to offer delicious bread and cakes from McCarthy's Country Store. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Anthony Knights, 38, from Ipswich brought his Suffolk Coffee Pod to the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Laris Custrin, 30, was enjoying her first experience of the Stowmarket Food Festival since moving to the town from Romania four months ago. Picture: Neil Didsbury Getting ready for customers on a hot sunny day at the Stowmarket Food Festival on Sunday Picture: Neil Didsbury