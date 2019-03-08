Partly Cloudy

Stowmarket serves up feast with annual food and drink festival

PUBLISHED: 11:16 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 08 July 2019

Maxine Borton, 34, from Northamptonshire brought the bubbles with her Piccolo Prosecco stall at the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Maxine Borton, 34, from Northamptonshire brought the bubbles with her Piccolo Prosecco stall at the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

There were lots of happy eaters in Stowmarket this weekend as the annual food and drink festival came to town.

The baklava looked scrummy at the Stowmarket Food Festival Picture: Neil DidsburyThe baklava looked scrummy at the Stowmarket Food Festival Picture: Neil Didsbury

The festival took place on Sunday July 7 alongside the Museum of East Anglian Life's CAMRA Beer & Brewing Festival.

Events included the Kitchen Theatre, which saw the best local chefs show off their skills at the John Peel Centre, along with a craft gin bar.

There was also feature live music and children's entertainment.

The tastey event have not stopped there.

Tasty treats on offer at the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyTasty treats on offer at the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

This year has seen the Festival team up with other local businesses for 'Best of Suffolk' fringe events which will take place this week, such as a real ale showcase at the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford from July 8-14, and special menu at The Mill Bar & Grill in Milton Road South from July 5-14.

Imola Oala, 27, from Brentwood, Essex came to Suffolk for the Stowmarket Food Festival to offer delicious bread and cakes from McCarthy's Country Store. Picture: Neil DidsburyImola Oala, 27, from Brentwood, Essex came to Suffolk for the Stowmarket Food Festival to offer delicious bread and cakes from McCarthy's Country Store. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Anthony Knights, 38, from Ipswich brought his Suffolk Coffee Pod to the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyAnthony Knights, 38, from Ipswich brought his Suffolk Coffee Pod to the Stowmarket Food Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Laris Custrin, 30, was enjoying her first experience of the Stowmarket Food Festival since moving to the town from Romania four months ago. Picture: Neil DidsburyLaris Custrin, 30, was enjoying her first experience of the Stowmarket Food Festival since moving to the town from Romania four months ago. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Getting ready for customers on a hot sunny day at the Stowmarket Food Festival on Sunday Picture: Neil DidsburyGetting ready for customers on a hot sunny day at the Stowmarket Food Festival on Sunday Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Enough is enough!’ - drive to combat street drinking in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell in St John's Street Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Town could net as much as £1.85 million from Mings’ move to Villa

Tyrone Mings, pictured playing on loan for Aston Villa. He is set to sign for Villa from Bournemouth for a fee of as much as £26.5m. Picture: PA

