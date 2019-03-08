Partly Cloudy

Quality on the menu for Stowmarket Food & Drink Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:32 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 02 July 2019

The Stowmarket Food and Drink festival takes place this weekend - Eddie Stableford on the 'Positively Good For You' stall from last year Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Stowmarket Food and Drink festival takes place this weekend - Eddie Stableford on the 'Positively Good For You' stall from last year Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Stowmarket will be serving up a feast for the public with the return of its annual food and drink festival.

It takes place on Sunday July 7 alongside the Museum of East Anglian Life's CAMRA Beer & Brewing Festival.

Events include the Kitchen Theatre, which will see the best local chefs show off their skills at the John Peel Centre, along with a craft gin bar.

It will also feature live music and children's entertainment.

This year sees the Festival teaming up with other local businesses for 'Best of Suffolk' fringe events across the town throughout the following week, such as a real ale showcase at the Gladstone Arms in Combs Ford from July 8-14, and special menu at The Mill Bar & Grill in Milton Road South from July 5-14.

Event manager David Marsh said: "Last year's event was brilliant but we've grown it even bigger for 2019.

"At the heart of the event are the food stalls, showcasing food from around Suffolk and around the world."

The Sunday event runs from 10am-4pm.

For more details go to the festival website.

