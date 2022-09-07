Food bank calls for more support from new PM as stocks fall dangerously low

Special Report

A Suffolk food bank has called on the new prime minister to give more power to local authorities as demand is predicted to soar in the coming winter months - Credit: Dolly Carter

A Suffolk food bank has called on the new prime minister to give more power to local authorities as demand is set to soar this winter.

Mike and Hazel Smith, managers at Stowmarket and Area Foodbank, said: “We’re yet to see what Liz Truss comes up with in the way of a package, but it’s those on the edge that need the most support.

Mike and Hazel Smith said: "It’s those on the edge that need the most support" - Credit: William Warnes

“They don’t have the ability to stretch and they’re the ones who suffer the most.”

They would like to see local authorities given more power and funding, saying: “To run a food bank effectively, we need support.

“We spent a number of years helping to feed people in Africa.

“We never thought we’d have to do it in Suffolk.”

The Stowmarket food bank has been operating for more than ten years, handling 40-50 tonnes of food a year and sending out an average of more than 100 parcels each month.

The food bank sends out an average of 111 food parcels each month - Credit: Dolly Carter

People are referred to the food bank from over 50 agencies, including Citizens Advice, and via social workers and support workers.

Staff predict an increase in demand for their services once energy bills begin to put pressure on people’s savings this winter.

Hazel explained that the food bank measures its stock in tonnes. Falling below two tonnes of goods means they are just weeks from running out. Currently, the organisation has 2.4 tonnes of food in stock.

Currently, the organisation is standing at 2.4 tonnes of goods - Credit: Dolly Carter

“We’re running dangerously low,” Mike said.

“We’re facing increased demand and we’re expecting difficult months ahead.

“During Covid, the number of families needing our support more than doubled from around 60 to as much as 140 in some months.”

Delivery driver, David Pratt - Credit: Dolly Carter

Alongside running a pop-up shop close to Stowmarket’s town centre, they pack and deliver parcels directly to those most in need – using food lists tailored to their circumstances.

Sorting and dating the new produce donated by Tesco customers, the team rejoice whenever they come across a can of chopped tomatoes.

Last year, the food bank took over a 40-foot container as a method of coping with rising demand.

Inside the food bank's 40 foot container - Credit: William Warnes

Despite increased capacity, Mike said: “Stocks are lower than ever before.”

“This time of year, we would normally have 30 trays of soup in the container. Now, we’ve got none.

“We’d have at least 10 trays of chopped tomatoes. We’ve got none.”

These storage boxes would normally be full of rice and pasta - Credit: William Warnes

Normally, the food bank would have boxes full of pasta and rice stored for the winter months, but this year the volunteers are hoping these reserves will be filled by harvest festival donations.

One volunteer is Paul Campbell, who said he is “frightened” of what winter will bring, especially for families and those with small children.

He said: “The need is growing. There are just so many unknowns.

“I’m concerned for myself, so I’m worried about how those with young children to look after will get through.”

Paul Campbell said he is “frightened” for what winter will bring - Credit: Dolly Carter

A number of the food bank volunteers have faced difficult circumstances in the past. One of them is David Cotton.

“I lost my job through alcohol addiction,” he said.

“I came here in 2013 because I wanted to help. Because I’ve struggled myself, it means a lot to support others.”

David Cotton said "it means a lot" to support others after his own personal struggles - Credit: William Warnes

Josephine Lea, mayor of Needham Market, runs the pop-up shop at the Catholic Centre in Hillside offering a drop-in service without the need for a referral.

“We’ve seen a surge in the last two to three weeks,” she said.

“People are queuing up for help. From opening at 10am, the queue can be from the door right down to the end of the street.”

Josephine Lea, mayor of Needham Market, runs the pop-up shop at the Catholic Centre in Hillside - Credit: William Warnes

Josephine called for the new government to target help to "those who really need it”.

Reflecting on their place within the Stowmarket community, Mike and Hazel emphasised their determination to help those in need.

“All of us have needed help at one point and it wasn’t always there. What we’re trying to do is fill that gap,” they said.

L-R: Mike, Paul, Andrew, David C, David P, Hazel - Credit: Dolly Carter

“It’s not just about being a food bank. It’s about supporting the community that we care about.”