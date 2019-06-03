Partly Cloudy

Town gearing up for StowFiesta

03 June, 2019 - 12:13
Hundreds of people enjoyed a packed two days of music and entertainment at StowFiesta last year Picture: STOWFIESTA

Hundreds of people enjoyed a packed two days of music and entertainment at StowFiesta last year Picture: STOWFIESTA

STOWFIESTA

Family fun in the sun will make a return to Stowmarket with the annual StowFiesta on June 22 and 23.

Now in its 13th year, the popular event is a permanent fixture in the town calendar and will take place in Chilton Fields.

The Festival originally launched in 2007 as 'StowFest' but in recent years has grown into the more family-orientated 'StowFiesta'.

Live music plays a big part, with disco funk covers band Chart Attack and 7-piece Ska band Rude and Reckless on stage on Saturday, and a tribute to Elvis on Sunday.

There will also be various free family activities including a climbing wall, circus skills workshop and face painting.

David Marsh, events and theatre manager at Stowmarket Town Council said: "It's going to be another great event.

"We're holding this year's event as part of the Suffolk Day Big Weekender, so we've got a bit more of a focus on Suffolk based acts and we think we've got the right balance between covers and originals - there'll be plenty of opportunity for people to have a boogie.

"One of the things about StowFiesta that is always popular, and something of a rarity, is the free family entertainment - so people don't have to break the bank keeping the kids entertained."

For more information on StowFiesta go to the event website or its Facebook page. www.stowfiesta.co.uk and www.facebook.com/stowfiesta

There are also four free pitches up for grabs for charities and not for profit organisations.

Interested groups should email laurenb@stowmarket.org for more details.

