Stowmarket girl, 8, smashes cartwheel challenge to raise money for hospital

Published: 7:00 PM June 23, 2021

Anaiya Dyer has completed 104 cartwheels in three minutes to raise money for charity. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An eight-year-old girl from Stowmarket — who was inspired by the fundraising exploits of Captain Sir Tom Moore — has cartwheeled her way to raising funds for charity.

Anaiya Dyer set out to perform 100 cartwheels in 10 minutes to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation (CTF) and the My WiSH Charity — which supports West Suffolk Hospital.

But the youngster, who attends Abbots Hall Primary School in Stowmarket, smashed her target by completing 104 cartwheels in just three minutes to raise £407.

Anaiya Dyer, aged 8 has completed 104 cartwheels in three minutes to raise money for charity. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Friends and family showed their support at the town’s Recreation Ground to witness Anaiya's challenge.

The donation to My WiSH Charity will go to the neonatal unit at the Bury St Edmunds-based hospital where staff helped to save Anaiya's life as a baby.

Her mother, Kelly Dyer, said Anaiya, a member of the Bury Spectrum Gymnastics Club, was “really poorly" when she was born and was in a “bad way”.

She came into the world a month early weighing 5lbs and had swallowed her meconium, meaning she needed the care of the neonatal unit.

Anaiya Dyer, aged 8, from Stowmarket. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Anaiya was even interviewed live on air on Heart radio’s breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden last month about her cartwheeling stunt.

Mum Kelly, 44, said: “She was not breathing when she was born and she was really poorly and in a bad way for a week. She had to be on a ventilator but the doctors and nursing staff were amazing and they effectively saved her life really and we are forever grateful.

“She has come a long way from there and it was a nice thing for her to do.”

Anaiya said she “enjoyed” the challenge adding: “I heard this voice in my head and I said I wanted to do this and it was really exciting and challenging.”

Anaiya Dyer, aged 8, has completed 104 cartwheels in three minutes to raise money for charity. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager at My WiSH, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Anaiya and so kind of her to take on this challenge to raise money for both charities.

"Our neonatal unit are amazing and I know they are truly grateful for this donation which will go on to help other babies needing their special care."