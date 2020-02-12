Wizard result for Oz as Rubi-May's koalas help bushfire wildlife

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 19:30 12 February 2020

A Stowmarket teenager has gone global in her bid to help the wildlife of Australia hit by the recent devastating bush fires.

Rubi-May Mason decided she wanted to raise funds for the MacQuarie Hospital koala bear sanctuary in New South Wales by making crochet versions of the animals and selling them for £5 a time.

She placed an advert on the Facebook page of This Morning, and while the TV programme didn't pick up on it the viewers certainly did as she has now taken orders from all over the world by people who saw her post.

More than 200 orders have flooded in from Texas, Canada, Holland, Ireland, Italy and Switzerland plus the UK.

The 14-year-old has now had to stop taking orders as she and her family are working flat out to meet demand.

She said: "I've been really surprised, I just didn't think this many people would want them, especially in the places where they are going to abroad.

"I wanted to do something because I saw the bush fires on the news and was really upset about what has happened to the wildlife. I love animals and just wanted to help in some way.

"I know how to crochet so I came up with the idea of making koalas. I'd already taken a few orders when my mum put something on This Morning's Facebook page and they just started coming in from all over the world."

Millions of animals are estimated to have perished in the fires that have damaged more than 28 million acres of land and destroyed 2,600 homes, as well as claiming the lives of at least 34 people.

Mum Maxine said: "I saw a post on the TV programme This Morning of their vet visiting the burnt koalas at the hospital so I sent a picture and said what Rubi-May was doing and then the support flooded in.

"The programme didn't reply but people all over the world have. She has 201 still to make and is fitting this in while juggling homework as well as ballroom dancing!

"We are so very proud of her and her determination to make a difference in her own way."

