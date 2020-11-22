E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Halfway hut approved for serving drinks and snacks at golf club

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 November 2020

The halfway hut will be built at Stowmarket Golf Club near Onehouse Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A Suffolk golf club is to build a new cabin serving refreshments for its members after plans for the ‘halfway hut’ were given the go-ahead by planners.

Stowmarket Golf Club submitted proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to construct a new building on its course.

The building would replace a “garden shed” that members use for a break from playing golf.

The golf club said the scheme would help attract more members and bring the course up to standard.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: “The golf club currently has a sub-standard half way hut in the form of a ‘garden shed’ which is not suitable for providing the standard of refreshments and facilities required.

“To retain existing members and attract new members golf club facilities are key, and this proposal would create a new building suitable for requirements.”

Mid Suffolk planners have given the scheme the green light, albeit with restrictions on exterior lighting and hours of use.

