A14 crash closes two lanes and miles of traffic

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK Victor Shannock

The A14 in Suffolk was blocked and causing miles of tailbacks after a crash that has reportedly left one car overturned.

The collision closed both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to Haughley and Woolpit, between junction 47A and junction 49 at Tot Hill on Sunday May 5.

The junction at Tot Hill with the A1308 became congested as the tailback becomes longer.

The collision happened around 3.15pm between a Volvo lorry and a Triumph Herald classic car, which was left on its roof.

Paramedics from the East of England ambulance Service attended the the scene but police said two suffered only minor injuries.

The crash occured about 3.15pm on the westbound carrigeway of the A14 between Haughley and Woolpit, past Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The crash occured about 3.15pm on the westbound carrigeway of the A14 between Haughley and Woolpit, past Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tailbacks were reported as stretching for two miles as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The crash came after Ipswich Town's last game of the season, with visiting home or away supporters travelling back to the north of the county or country, along with classic cars which had attended the Ipswich to Felixstow rally.