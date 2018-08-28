Drunk Stowmarket heating engineer admits having knife in public

Heating engineer David Heath, of Stowmarket, admitted having a knife in public, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

A drunk Stowmarket heating engineer who pulled out a work-tool when he became involved in a late night incident has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Heath was being supported by a friend as they walked home from a pub on December 3 when they were confronted by a group of men, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Heath produced a work knife which was taken off him by his friend and they then noticed a man in the other group had a wrench or a spanner, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Heath, 40, of Lime Tree Place, Stowmarket, admitted having a blade in a public place.

He was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work in the community and to pay £250 costs.

Sentencing him Judge John Devaux said: “This was a nasty confrontation but it appears to have been started by the other group. You’d said or done nothing to initiate their attention.”

Charles Kellett, for Heath, said his client had got drunk on the night in question because it was the fourth anniversary of his mother’s death.

On his way home he was being supported by his friend when they were confronted by a group of men who accused them of being homosexuals.

Mr Kellett said Heath, who is a father of three, had never had any homosexual tendencies.

There had been some “backchat” between Heath and his friend and the other group and fearing there was going to be a fight Heath had produced a multi tool from his work belt.

“It wasn’t a single knife,” said Mr Kellett.

Heath’s friend took the tool from him and put it in his own pocket and shortly afterwards he heard a loud crash and saw Heath had fallen to the ground after being attacked by the other group.

Mr Kellett said Heath had the multi tool in a belt with other tools he used in his work as a heating engineer.

He now kept his tools in a tool box to avoid a similar situation occurring again.

Mr Kellet said Heath had expressed genuine remorse.