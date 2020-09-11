Headteacher praises ‘brilliant’ fire service after blaze on grounds of high school

Stowmarket High School headteacher Dave lee-Allan has praised fire fighters after a pile of rubbish caught alight yesterday evening. Picture: DAVE LEE-ALLAN Archant

The headteacher of Stowmarket High School has praised the “brilliant” firefighters who tackled a blaze which broke out in a pile of rubbish on school grounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire started in a pile of rubbing on the school grounds shortly before 5.20pm. Picture: ROLAND EVANS The fire started in a pile of rubbing on the school grounds shortly before 5.20pm. Picture: ROLAND EVANS

Two crews attended the scene shortly before 5.20pm yesterday evening after witnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from land close to the school building in Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket.

Firefighters arrived to find a large pile of rubbish, which is separate from the school building, alight.

The rubble was part of the demolition site of the former high school building.

They remained at the scene for an hour, until the blaze was extinguished.

Dave Lee-Allan, headteacher of Stowmarket High School and chairman of Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads Picture: GREGG BROWN Dave Lee-Allan, headteacher of Stowmarket High School and chairman of Suffolk Association of Secondary Heads Picture: GREGG BROWN

A tweet from the Stowmarket High School headteacher Dave Lee-Allean praised the “brilliant” fire service for their help.

You may also want to watch:

He later said: “The fire was limited to an isolated zone of wooden debris collected as part of the demolition process.

“The subcontractors and Wates staff had left so at no point was any individual at risk, nor was the new school building under any threat.

The fire started in a pile of rubbish on the school grounds shortly before 5.20pm. Picture: ROLAND EVANS The fire started in a pile of rubbish on the school grounds shortly before 5.20pm. Picture: ROLAND EVANS

“The fire crews’ speedy and decisive actions quickly extinguished the fire and measures were employed to ensure the wood could not reignite.

“The school day has not been affected in any way by this unfortunate incident.”