Headteacher praises ‘brilliant’ fire service after blaze on grounds of high school
PUBLISHED: 12:39 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 11 September 2020
The headteacher of Stowmarket High School has praised the “brilliant” firefighters who tackled a blaze which broke out in a pile of rubbish on school grounds.
Two crews attended the scene shortly before 5.20pm yesterday evening after witnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from land close to the school building in Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket.
Firefighters arrived to find a large pile of rubbish, which is separate from the school building, alight.
The rubble was part of the demolition site of the former high school building.
They remained at the scene for an hour, until the blaze was extinguished.
A tweet from the Stowmarket High School headteacher Dave Lee-Allean praised the “brilliant” fire service for their help.
He later said: “The fire was limited to an isolated zone of wooden debris collected as part of the demolition process.
“The subcontractors and Wates staff had left so at no point was any individual at risk, nor was the new school building under any threat.
“The fire crews’ speedy and decisive actions quickly extinguished the fire and measures were employed to ensure the wood could not reignite.
“The school day has not been affected in any way by this unfortunate incident.”
