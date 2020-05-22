Video

Gold medallists and world champions send messages to pupils for PE awards

A number of sports stars sent messages to students at Stowmarket High School including legendary fast bowling Jimmy Anderson (top left), former Wimbledon doubles champion Jamie Murray (top middle), Winter Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams (top right), former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE (bottom left), Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers (bottom middle), and TV presenter Gabby Logan (bottom right). Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL Archant

A host of A-list sports stars including gold medalists, world champions and Olympians have sent messages to students at a Suffolk school during a virtual awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All week videos from the stars have been posted on Stowmarket High School’s Instagram page, congratulating the winners of a number of awards celebrating athletic achievement. Two time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover, Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers and legendary fast bowling Jimmy Anderson were among the long list of illustrious names to take part.

PE teacher David Wise praised his students for their sporting achievements and thanked the big names who got involved with the school’s virtual ceremony.

He said: “We wanted to try and replicate the normal awards as best as possible while obviously adapting to the current challenging situation.

“I was really surprised to see so many come back to us. We thought we would go for the big names in sport with the expectation that we may not get any or all of them.

“I was absolutely blown away with the reaction we got and the type of people who were willing to spend the time to record messages for the students.

“I think our students and parents have been just as equally impressed with the calibre of people who have provided the messages for them.

“It will definitely inspire those who won the awards, but also others who perhaps just missed out and even those who aren’t quite engaged or who haven’t represented the school yet to try to PE in the school.”

Despite a reduction in the number of awards handed out at the annual awards, students from across the school’s year groups were praised.

Former Wimbledon Doubles Champion Jamie Murray, TV presenter Gabby Logan, Winter Olympic Gold Medallist Amy Williams, former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE and five times Paralympic champion and multi-world record holder Hannah Cockroft MBE also sent in messages for pupils.

Headteacher, Dave Lee-Allan said: “The lockdown has presented every school with significant challenges, and how to celebrate student success is just one of them.

“I am so fortunate to have a PE team who take this challenge and meet it with such ambition and imagination.”