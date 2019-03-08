Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk high school to host 'inspirational cafe' for parents

PUBLISHED: 17:40 24 May 2019

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

A high school in Suffolk is hosting an 'Inspirational Cafe' event to help parents develop their employability in a variety of economic sectors.

John Peel Centre Picture: MARK LANGFORDJohn Peel Centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The regular events will see Stowmarket High School invite parents, and sometimes students to attend talks from variety of speakers speaking about a range of topics.

The launch event will see clinical psychologist Dr Hazel Harrison talk about the teenage brain at the John Peel Centre at 6.30pm Thursday, June 20.

Going forward the school have booked speakers from all nine economic areas in Suffolk starting with Clean energy. The speakers will talk about their industry, the ways in which people can become employed in that industry and what skills they need to do so.

Parents are also invited to bring along their CV is they want to talk to a recruitment agent and or a careers coach as well.

Assistant headteacher and curriculum and inspirational futures lead, Claire Broxton, said: "We are working tirelessly at the school to ensure we support our parents more with their child's career decisions.

"We are really keen to involve parents by providing as much information as we can about the world of work and how it is changing. These events are a really sociable way of making sure they feel informed and empowered to help their child with their next steps as well as a chance to hear inspiring people talk.

"The world of work isn't only changing for our students it affects our parents too, so this is a real opportunity for them to come and see opportunities for themselves and to speak to experts in recruitment and careers as well as perhaps exploring new avenues for themselves.

"We are very excited about these events."

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Nick Lowe brings new Americana band Los Straitjackets to headline Red Rooster Festival 2019

Singer-songwriter and producer Nick Lowe who is playing the Red Rooster Festival near Thetford this summer Photo: Dan Burn-Forti

‘We’d walk a million miles for one of your smiles.... Paul Mariner’

Paul Mariner, as manager of Plymouth, urges his side on during the match against Bristol City

Five police officers cleared of misconduct after man lost tips of fingers in cell

Five officers have been cleared of misconduct after a man lost the tips of three fingers at Colchester police station Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists