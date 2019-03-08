Suffolk high school to host 'inspirational cafe' for parents

A high school in Suffolk is hosting an 'Inspirational Cafe' event to help parents develop their employability in a variety of economic sectors.

The regular events will see Stowmarket High School invite parents, and sometimes students to attend talks from variety of speakers speaking about a range of topics.

The launch event will see clinical psychologist Dr Hazel Harrison talk about the teenage brain at the John Peel Centre at 6.30pm Thursday, June 20.

Going forward the school have booked speakers from all nine economic areas in Suffolk starting with Clean energy. The speakers will talk about their industry, the ways in which people can become employed in that industry and what skills they need to do so.

Parents are also invited to bring along their CV is they want to talk to a recruitment agent and or a careers coach as well.

Assistant headteacher and curriculum and inspirational futures lead, Claire Broxton, said: "We are working tirelessly at the school to ensure we support our parents more with their child's career decisions.

"We are really keen to involve parents by providing as much information as we can about the world of work and how it is changing. These events are a really sociable way of making sure they feel informed and empowered to help their child with their next steps as well as a chance to hear inspiring people talk.

"The world of work isn't only changing for our students it affects our parents too, so this is a real opportunity for them to come and see opportunities for themselves and to speak to experts in recruitment and careers as well as perhaps exploring new avenues for themselves.

"We are very excited about these events."