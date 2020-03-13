Were you a pupil at Stowmarket High School?

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Former pupils of Stowmarket High School have the chance to take one last look around their old classrooms before they disappear forever.

The current Stowmarket High School building will be demolished and the site mostly grassed over. Picture: MARK LANGFORD The current Stowmarket High School building will be demolished and the site mostly grassed over. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The school is holding a closing event on Saturday March 21 before demolition work begins and it moves into a new home at Easter.

The new school, costing around £16.5 million, is nearing completion and the adjoining old site, which dates back to the 1950s, is to be knocked down and grassed over.

To mark the event the school is inviting former pupils back for for a final look around the old building before it goes.

Headteacher Dave Lee-Allen said: 'As well as the tours we are putting together a display in the school hall of memorabilia such as old photographs, reports and newspaper cuttings.

The new Stowmarket High School building takes shape ahead of opening in Easter 2020. Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL The new Stowmarket High School building takes shape ahead of opening in Easter 2020. Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL

'Our Year 7 students will then take visitors on tours of the school. It's an opportunity to take one last look before it all goes.'

The school has been on the site in Onehouse Road since the early 1950s when it was the former Stowmarket Grammar School.

It became a modern comprehensive in 1971 and today is a mixed secondary school and sixth form with 728 students from school years 7 to 13.

Stowmarket High School headteacher Dave Lee-Allan. Picture: GREGG BROWN Stowmarket High School headteacher Dave Lee-Allan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The school is now being replaced with money from the Priority Schools fund because it has been estimated there is less than 15 years working life left in it.

Mr Lee-Allen said there would be a hint of sadness when the time came to leave the old school: 'It will be a bit of a wrench when we start packing up, I can't deny it.

'There are a lot of memories here of former pupils and times that will come flooding back.

'It's a brand new school with all the opportunities that will bring, but there are things in old schools that you just don't get in new ones, such as parquet flooring. It's little things like that.'

The school has prepared comemmorative History of Stowmarket High School which will be available to buy on the day.

Doors open at 10.30am and the event is open to all former pupils and the wider community, subject to coronavirus restrictions.

For more details go to the school website at www.stowhigh.com/parents/new-build/ or call it on 01449 613541.