Stowmarket High School receives grant to build new outdoor space for pupils

PUBLISHED: 09:30 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 10 April 2019

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

Stowmarket High School is celebrating after receiving a large grant from two top engineering and mechanical institutes.

The school, which teaches 11 to 18-year-olds, received £5,000 grant from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE).

The school plans to use the money towards its new build project ‘Explore, Inspire, Build and Play’ to create an outside space to enhance students’ well-being.

The Engineering Education Grant Scheme (EEGS), which is run by the Institutions, aims to engage young people aged 5-19 in learning about engineering and to develop their professional skills.

Claire Broxton, assistant headteacher for curriculum, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for our students and those from our surrounding primary schools to work collaboratively on designing their own space.

“They can take ownership of this design and see it built on school grounds where they themselves will be learning.

