Breaking

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth Archant

Two people have suffered injuries after a gas canister exploded in a burger van near Stowmarket railway station on Saturday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Suffolk police said on Twitter emergency services were called on Saturday evening to Station Road.

Members of the public were being urged to avoid the area.

Police initially said one person was thought to be seriously injured.

However, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) later said that two people were injured, with one taken to hospital, and their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

It is understood a gas canister at a mobile catering van exploded.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 8.30pm regarding an incident in Stowmarket.

“An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene. Two patients were treated for minor injuries. One patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further care.”

A Suffolk Police spokesman said in a 10.30pm statement: “Stowmarket Train Station has now reopened following an incident in Station Road in the town.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

“Police were called to reports of an explosion at 8.20pm. Firefighters and paramedics were also in attendance.

“At least one person is believed to have suffered injuries, however these are no longer believed to be serious.

“A police and fire cordon remains in place. The train station has now reopened and trains are running. Please check National Rail to see if train times are affected.”