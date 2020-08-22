E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

PUBLISHED: 21:39 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:31 22 August 2020

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Archant

Two people have suffered injuries after a gas canister exploded in a burger van near Stowmarket railway station on Saturday night.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew EarthEmergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Suffolk police said on Twitter emergency services were called on Saturday evening to Station Road.

Members of the public were being urged to avoid the area.

Police initially said one person was thought to be seriously injured.

However, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) later said that two people were injured, with one taken to hospital, and their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew EarthEmergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

It is understood a gas canister at a mobile catering van exploded.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 8.30pm regarding an incident in Stowmarket.

“An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene. Two patients were treated for minor injuries. One patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further care.”

A Suffolk Police spokesman said in a 10.30pm statement: “Stowmarket Train Station has now reopened following an incident in Station Road in the town.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew EarthEmergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

“Police were called to reports of an explosion at 8.20pm. Firefighters and paramedics were also in attendance.

“At least one person is believed to have suffered injuries, however these are no longer believed to be serious.

“A police and fire cordon remains in place. The train station has now reopened and trains are running. Please check National Rail to see if train times are affected.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Two people taken to hospital after water rescue near Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe

The rescue happened in the water close to the Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe Picture: Mike Page

What do you remember about Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concerts?

Ed Sheeran's first night performing in Ipswich in August 2019 Pictures: Zakary Walters

‘I’m pleased... we played some really good football’ - Lambert on Town’s Spurs performance

Paul Lambert watches the action during the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix

Player grades: How the Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham

New Ipswich keeper David Cornell at Tottenham during Saturday's friendly