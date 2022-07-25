Suffolk family's search for 'answers' after son, 27, dies weeks after Covid jab

Jack Last canyoning in New Zealand - Credit: Last family

The family of a 27-year-old engineer who died three weeks after receiving a Covid vaccine say they are "totally heartbroken" ahead of potential legal action.

Jack Last, of Stowmarket, died from catastrophic bleeds on the brain after developing a blood clot.

The former Stowupland High School pupil died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on April 20 last year, 11 days after he attended A&E at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds because of severe headaches.

Jack Last with dad Mike and sister Jasmine - Credit: Last family

Jack had been given an Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine three weeks before his death, with the company's jab withdrawn from the 18 to 29 age group a short while later due to a risk of developing blood clots.

His devastated family has instructed clinical negligence specialists at Midlands law firm FBC Manby Bowdler after raising concerns about the circumstances leading to Jack’s death.

Jack’s sister, Jasmine, paid tribute to her "happy and funny" younger brother.

She said: "Jack had so many more plans and adventures that he had told us about, and we are totally heartbroken that he won’t do any of them.

Jack received his US pilot's licence in 2018 and travelled to California, where he flew over the Hollywood sign - Credit: Last family

"Jack was so happy, all of the time, and he loved everything about life. He was always smiling.

"Jack enjoyed being outdoors, rain or shine. He had an adventurous character – he was a black route skier, and enjoyed walking, hiking and camping.

"He held a private pilot’s licence in both the UK and USA and would often tell us to look out for him as he flew over East Anglia."

Michael Portman-Hann, an associate with FBC Manby Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, said: “Jack’s parents, Mike and Tracy, and his sister Jasmine have all been left bereft by the loss of Jack, whose absence leaves a huge hole in their lives.

Jack at Claas with his father Mike Last - Credit: Last family

“Concerns about the risk of blood clots in under-30s who had the Astra Zeneca vaccine were already being aired in health circles, and just a week after Jack had his vaccine, it was withdrawn from use in this age group.

"Due to the family’s concerns about Jack’s treatment after the vaccine, we are supporting them to find some answers."

A pre-inquest review will be held on August 11, following which a full inquest will be listed.

Astra Zeneca was approached for comment.