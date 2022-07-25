Police concerned for welfare of vulnerable 46-year-old man reported missing

Joseph Lettense has been reported missing from Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to find a 46-year-old vulnerable man from Stowmarket who has been reported missing.

Joseph Lettense was last seen on Monday, July 18 and was reported missing to police the following Wednesday.

He is described as about 6ft tall and of a heavy build.

Joseph has black hair and has a beard.

Suffolk police has said he is vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Joseph's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 295 of July 20.