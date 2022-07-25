News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police concerned for welfare of vulnerable 46-year-old man reported missing

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:55 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 3:59 PM July 25, 2022
Joseph Lettense has been reported missing from Stowmarket

Joseph Lettense has been reported missing from Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to find a 46-year-old vulnerable man from Stowmarket who has been reported missing.

Joseph Lettense was last seen on Monday, July 18 and was reported missing to police the following Wednesday.

He is described as about 6ft tall and of a heavy build.

Joseph has black hair and has a beard.

Suffolk police has said he is vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Joseph's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 295 of July 20.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

