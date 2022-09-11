Massive crowds descend on Stowmarket as King Charles III proclaimed in town
- Credit: Toby Lown
Massive crowds of people gathered in Stowmarket town centre as King Charles III was proclaimed around the county following an earlier service in Ipswich.
As the masses gathered around the Market Place for the 3.30pm reading a choir performed a heart-warming rendition of Coldplay's 'Fix You.' Town mayor, councillor Barry Salmon, was the man in charge of the historic occasion.
Amongst the crowds was Jeremy and Karen Butt.
Karen said: “We can’t ever recall anything like this before and we’re in our 50’s - it’s a big moment."
Looking ahead to the reign of King Charles III - Karen added: “I think there’s going to be less distance, we’re going to get more of his opinions on things.
Jeremy added: “I think probably we got used to the Queen being more distant over the last few years, with the gradual transition over the last few years of passing more duties to Charles. I don’t think we’re going to see any giant change in the short term.
“I feel quite optimistic actually because I think he does appear to be making the effort to be in touch with people and the world and what’s going on – he's being visible which I think is great – so we’re feeling quite positive."
Gillian Clarke said it was "lovely to take part and enjoy the atmosphere" of the proclamation and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “it’s amazing what’s going on and how everyone is rallying around" and thinks that King Charles III will look to follow on from her footsteps.
“He’s got a lot to learn but he’s had all these years of his mother being Queen that he’s seen what she does every year so hopefully he should be just as good," she said.
Jacqueline Taylor said she is also optimistic about the new King. “I think he’s going to be great as King – I wonder if it might be modernised a bit more and perhaps the Royal Family might be scaled down a little bit.
“It’s a little bit of history that we’ll be part of," she said.
Also amongst the crowd was John Elliston, who said: “King Charles is - I think - going to follow in his mother's footsteps in a very good way so I’m looking forward to it."