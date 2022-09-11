Massive crowds descend on Stowmarket as King Charles III proclaimed in town

Massive crowds of people gathered in Stowmarket town centre as King Charles III was proclaimed around the county following an earlier service in Ipswich.

As the masses gathered around the Market Place for the 3.30pm reading a choir performed a heart-warming rendition of Coldplay's 'Fix You.' Town mayor, councillor Barry Salmon, was the man in charge of the historic occasion.

Amongst the crowds was Jeremy and Karen Butt.

Karen said: “We can’t ever recall anything like this before and we’re in our 50’s - it’s a big moment."

The Market Place was packed as people came to see the historic occasion. - Credit: Toby Lown

Jeremy and Karen Butt are optimistic about the future under King Charles III. - Credit: Toby Lown

Looking ahead to the reign of King Charles III - Karen added: “I think there’s going to be less distance, we’re going to get more of his opinions on things.

Jeremy added: “I think probably we got used to the Queen being more distant over the last few years, with the gradual transition over the last few years of passing more duties to Charles. I don’t think we’re going to see any giant change in the short term.

“I feel quite optimistic actually because I think he does appear to be making the effort to be in touch with people and the world and what’s going on – he's being visible which I think is great – so we’re feeling quite positive."

The reading took place at 3:30pm and King Charles III was proclaimed by mayor councillor Barry Salmon. - Credit: Toby Lown

Gillian Clarke said it was "lovely to take part and enjoy the atmosphere" of the proclamation and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “it’s amazing what’s going on and how everyone is rallying around" and thinks that King Charles III will look to follow on from her footsteps.

Gillian Clarke was amongst those in Stowmarket who came out to see King Charles III proclaimed. - Credit: Toby Lown

“He’s got a lot to learn but he’s had all these years of his mother being Queen that he’s seen what she does every year so hopefully he should be just as good," she said.

Jacqueline Taylor said she is also optimistic about the new King. “I think he’s going to be great as King – I wonder if it might be modernised a bit more and perhaps the Royal Family might be scaled down a little bit.

“It’s a little bit of history that we’ll be part of," she said.

Also amongst the crowd was John Elliston, who said: “King Charles is - I think - going to follow in his mother's footsteps in a very good way so I’m looking forward to it."

John Elliston (left) thinks that King Charles III will follow in his mothers footsteps 'in a very good way.' - Credit: Toby Lown



