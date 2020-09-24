Boys have bags and electric scooter taken in knife-point robbery

Two boys had their bags and an electric scooter taken in a knife-point robbery in Stowmarket.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred at around 7.25pm yesterday evening, Wednesday, September 23, in Verneuil Avenue.

Two teenage boys reported being robbed at knifepoint by two other males.

Two bags - one belonging to each victim - containing various items of property, and an electric scooter were stolen during the incident.

Police were called and subsequently arrested an 18-year-old man from Stowmarket on suspicion of robbery, a short distance away from where the incident occurred, at 8.25pm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released on bail until Wednesday, October 14, pending further enquiries.

Detectives currently understand that at least one of the suspects is known to the victims.

Anyone with information should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 55630/20.