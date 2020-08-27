Plans to retain use of cafe given green light

The cafe is to be allowed to stay in Stowmarket Market Place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Proposals to keep a cafe operating at a gift store in Stowmarket to ‘provide a wider offer than just shopping’ have been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joanne Frogley opened up Langams in Market Place last year after the site was previously used by a florist for around 50 years prior.

The store sold gifts and wares upstairs but also served refreshments on the ground floor, albeit without officially changing the use of the site.

You may also want to watch:

However, demand for a cafe has increased since opening - prompting the owner to formally change the use of the store.

The planning statement said: “The Covid pandemic has imposed unprecedented pressure on town centres due to the necessity to keep the population safe and there has been a further shift to on-line shopping at a time when High Streets were already in decline.

“It is essential that town centres adapt to the current situation and provide a wider offer than just shopping.”

Mid Suffolk District Council planners have now granted approval to the change of use.

MORE: Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?