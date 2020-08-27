E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans to retain use of cafe given green light

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 August 2020

The cafe is to be allowed to stay in Stowmarket Market Place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The cafe is to be allowed to stay in Stowmarket Market Place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Proposals to keep a cafe operating at a gift store in Stowmarket to ‘provide a wider offer than just shopping’ have been approved.

Joanne Frogley opened up Langams in Market Place last year after the site was previously used by a florist for around 50 years prior.

The store sold gifts and wares upstairs but also served refreshments on the ground floor, albeit without officially changing the use of the site.

However, demand for a cafe has increased since opening - prompting the owner to formally change the use of the store.

The planning statement said: “The Covid pandemic has imposed unprecedented pressure on town centres due to the necessity to keep the population safe and there has been a further shift to on-line shopping at a time when High Streets were already in decline.

“It is essential that town centres adapt to the current situation and provide a wider offer than just shopping.”

Mid Suffolk District Council planners have now granted approval to the change of use.

