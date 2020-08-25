Major upgrade to Stowmarket leisure centre gets underway

Anselm Gurney, left, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, Ken Vann, director of Callix Leisure Ltd, and Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council launch refurbishment work at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK

A £2.2m upgrade and extension to Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket, including a new gym, poolside features and changing rooms, is underway.

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council, and Everyone Active staff try out the new gym kit. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council, and Everyone Active staff try out the new gym kit. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Mid Suffolk District Council, which owns the centre but which is managed by leisure provider Everyone Active, is investing the sum in the project as part of their plans to upgrade leisure provision in the district.

The works, carried out by Callix Leisure Ltd, are expected to be completed by this winter.

An extension to the current building to house a newly refurbished fitness suite, doubling the number of stations from 50 to 100, will be included in the work as well as refurbished showers and toilets in the fitness changing rooms.

Updated poolside railings and glass barriers and the introduction of Poolview technology to support lifeguards are also going to be installed.

New equipment is available for use at the leisure centre: Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL New equipment is available for use at the leisure centre: Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “I’m excited this work has now begun at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and I look forward to customers being able to use the new facilities once complete.

“This project forms part of our wider vision for Stowmarket, while ensuring we develop our sports and leisure infrastructure in Mid Suffolk to support our residents to remain active.

“We understand the importance of the health and wellbeing of our communities, and achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport & Physical Activity Strategy will be of paramount importance over the coming months and years.”

A refurbishment of the sports hall, café, dance studios, public areas and shower and toilet facilities for swimmers, has already been completed during lockdown.

This is to ensure the phased re-opening of the centre could take place without unnecessary delay, taking the first steps towards recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anselm Gurney, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, said: “It’s great we’re now starting work to upgrade facilities for our customers at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, to improve the fitness experience over the coming years.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely in partnership with Mid Suffolk District Council, to benefit the local community by achieving our objective of getting everyone active.”