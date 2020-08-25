E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major upgrade to Stowmarket leisure centre gets underway

PUBLISHED: 18:11 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 25 August 2020

Anselm Gurney, left, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, Ken Vann, director of Callix Leisure Ltd, and Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council launch refurbishment work at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Anselm Gurney, left, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, Ken Vann, director of Callix Leisure Ltd, and Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council launch refurbishment work at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Simon Lee Photography Suffolk UK

A £2.2m upgrade and extension to Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket, including a new gym, poolside features and changing rooms, is underway.

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council, and Everyone Active staff try out the new gym kit. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILJulie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council, and Everyone Active staff try out the new gym kit. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Mid Suffolk District Council, which owns the centre but which is managed by leisure provider Everyone Active, is investing the sum in the project as part of their plans to upgrade leisure provision in the district.

The works, carried out by Callix Leisure Ltd, are expected to be completed by this winter.

An extension to the current building to house a newly refurbished fitness suite, doubling the number of stations from 50 to 100, will be included in the work as well as refurbished showers and toilets in the fitness changing rooms.

Updated poolside railings and glass barriers and the introduction of Poolview technology to support lifeguards are also going to be installed.

New equipment is available for use at the leisure centre: Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILNew equipment is available for use at the leisure centre: Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “I’m excited this work has now begun at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and I look forward to customers being able to use the new facilities once complete.

“This project forms part of our wider vision for Stowmarket, while ensuring we develop our sports and leisure infrastructure in Mid Suffolk to support our residents to remain active.

“We understand the importance of the health and wellbeing of our communities, and achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport & Physical Activity Strategy will be of paramount importance over the coming months and years.”

A refurbishment of the sports hall, café, dance studios, public areas and shower and toilet facilities for swimmers, has already been completed during lockdown.

This is to ensure the phased re-opening of the centre could take place without unnecessary delay, taking the first steps towards recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anselm Gurney, contract manager for Everyone Active leisure centres in Mid Suffolk, said: “It’s great we’re now starting work to upgrade facilities for our customers at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, to improve the fitness experience over the coming years.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely in partnership with Mid Suffolk District Council, to benefit the local community by achieving our objective of getting everyone active.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

How one Martlesham crafter creates nature-inspired jewellery

A small scallop shell crafted from silver clay, adorned with a freshwater pearl Picture: Sue Studd

Man sexually assaulted woman sleeping on sofa

Thomas Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017 but was found guilty after a four-day trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN