Library murals will weave together Stowmarket people's stories
- Credit: Suffolk Libraries
Stowmarket Library's garden is being transformed - and local people are being invited to have their stories 'stitched' into the space.
The Stitching Stowe project, which is funded by Arts Council England, will see the library's courtyard turned into a space for the community to enjoy.
The next step is to design a series of murals which will weave together tales celebrating Stowmarket’s past, present and future.
Local people are invited to come along to a community day at the library on Saturday, August 7, to share their stories which will then inspire artwork for these murals.
Rebecca Abbott, Suffolk Libraries creative producer, said: “The Stitching Stowe project is really exciting as it’s a great way for the local community to creatively contribute to something which will benefit anyone who visits the library for many years to come.
"We’d love people to get involved by coming along to the community day and sharing their Stowmarket stories.”
The community day will run from 10am to 4pm in the library’s garden and anyone is welcome to drop in at any time to find out more about the project and share their local stories.
There will also be a series of workshops taking place during the summer as the Stitching Stowe project progresses. They will be running as follows:
Saturday, August 14, from 10am to 4pm – a brick-painting workshop led by Fox Yard Studios to transform the garden paving into a colourful patchwork map of Stowmarket
Thursday, August 19, from 10am to 4pm – sewing workshop led by Fox Yard Studios to create banners and fabric hangings which will then be used to decorate the garden space.
Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, from 10am to 4pm – the garden will be planted with wildlife friendly plants.
Fox Yard Studio and Modece Architects have been commissioned to transform the library’s courtyard into a space for all the community to enjoy.
Suffolk Libraries is also currently looking for artists to design and create the artwork for the murals. The deadline for expressions of interest Monday, August 2.