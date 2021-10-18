Stowmarket Library unveils vibrant community garden

Published: 12:36 PM October 18, 2021

Stowmarket Library unveils newly transformed garden space to the public.

The Stitching Stowe project, funded by Arts Council England, commissioned Fox Yard Studio and Modece Architects to transform the unused garden courtyard into a space everyone can use.

The garden now has brightly coloured paving stones and windows, a conceptual map of Stowmarket, and murals and artwork depicting the history and stories of the town.

Wildlife friendly plants have also been planted, and bird boxes and bug hotels have been installed by the young people from Thrive.

The garden has also been made more accessible to disabled people.

The paving slabs and window panes were painted in bright colours - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

A mural of John Peel - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

The garden opened October 9 and more than 200 people attended the unveiling.

The project was led byLibrary and Information Advisor Summer Lambert, 26, with support from the Suffolk Libraries’ Arts team.

She said: “We’re all thrilled and amazed at how the garden looks now.

"It has been a real community success with local people and organisations coming together to create something special which we can all enjoy throughout the year.”