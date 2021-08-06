Published: 9:08 AM August 6, 2021

Susan Jones, education officer at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, with Titch the tawny owl and children at Stowmarket Library. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Children in Stowmarket have joined hundreds of others across Suffolk in signing up to the Summer Reading Challenge.

A special event with Suffolk Owl Sanctuary helped launch the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge at Stowmarket Library.

The owl sanctuary came along to Stowmarket Library to introduce Titch the tawny owl to families and talk about their work looking after endangered birds of prey.

Wild World Heroes is the theme for the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Children were also visiting the library to sign up for the reading challenge, which has the theme of Wild World Heroes.

The initiative is the country’s biggest literacy campaign and challenges children to read six books during the summer holidays.

It’s coordinated by the Reading Agency and runs in libraries across the country.

Susan Jones, education officer at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, with Titch the tawny owl and children and parents at Stowmarket Library. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

You can sign up for free by visiting your local library.

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge see here.

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is based at Stonham Aspal where it cares for and rehabilitates owls and other birds of prey.