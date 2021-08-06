4,000 children sign up to Summer Reading Challenge in Suffolk
- Credit: Suffolk Libraries
Children in Stowmarket have joined hundreds of others across Suffolk in signing up to the Summer Reading Challenge.
A special event with Suffolk Owl Sanctuary helped launch the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge at Stowmarket Library.
The owl sanctuary came along to Stowmarket Library to introduce Titch the tawny owl to families and talk about their work looking after endangered birds of prey.
Children were also visiting the library to sign up for the reading challenge, which has the theme of Wild World Heroes.
The initiative is the country’s biggest literacy campaign and challenges children to read six books during the summer holidays.
It’s coordinated by the Reading Agency and runs in libraries across the country.
You may also want to watch:
You can sign up for free by visiting your local library.
For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge see here.
The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is based at Stonham Aspal where it cares for and rehabilitates owls and other birds of prey.
