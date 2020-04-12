E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after firearms report following supermarket incident

PUBLISHED: 07:32 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 12 April 2020

Police responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Lidl store in Stowmarket Picture: DAVID SZAMKO

Police responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Lidl store in Stowmarket Picture: DAVID SZAMKO

Archant

Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of a person carrying a gun near a supermarket in a Suffolk town.

Officers first received reports of a man allegedly seen with a firearm at the Lidl store in Bury Road, Stowmarket.

A short while later they arrested a 41-year-old man in Station Road on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearms.

You may also want to watch:

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident happened last night. The first report came in at 7.40pm and the the man was detained at 7.49pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/20757/20, via the Suffolk Constabulary website or calling 101.

Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after firearms report following supermarket incident

Police responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Lidl store in Stowmarket Picture: DAVID SZAMKO

Now over 100 coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich, West Suffolk and Colchester hospitals

A further six people have died at Ipswich Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - round four: 20 teasing East Anglian Derby questions

Ipswich Town quiz

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester recruiting specialists to deliver personal protection

Ipswich Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24