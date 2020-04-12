Man arrested after firearms report following supermarket incident

Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of a person carrying a gun near a supermarket in a Suffolk town.

Officers first received reports of a man allegedly seen with a firearm at the Lidl store in Bury Road, Stowmarket.

A short while later they arrested a 41-year-old man in Station Road on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearms.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident happened last night. The first report came in at 7.40pm and the the man was detained at 7.49pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/20757/20, via the Suffolk Constabulary website or calling 101.

Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form.