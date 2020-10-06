Do you know a community hero who helped others during coronavirus?

Stowmarket Lions are holding an awards ceremony to celebrate those who went the extra mile during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STOWMARKET LIONS Archant

A Stowmarket charity is looking to celebrate local heros who went above and beyond to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stowmarket Lions are hoping to hold an awards ceremony to recognise those who “went the extra mile” to help the town ride out the storm of Covid-19.

Special awards recognise the outstanding efforts made by those in the age groups 13 and under, 14 to 18 and 18 to 30.

Andy Friend, of Stowmarket Lions, said: “If you, or someone you know has helped an elderly or vulnerable neighbour by doing their shopping, rung them to check they are okay, walked their dog, baked cakes or maybe contributed to the enormous efforts to support the NHS by making or delivering PPE equipment or food, then Stowmarket Lions want to hear from you.

“So, don’t hide your light under a bushel but let us know what you’ve been doing or nominate someone you think deserves recognition by contacting Andrew Bingham on 07894 551670 or by e-mail here before the end of October and join us in the celebrations.”