Mum found dead at home after family struggled to contact her, inquest hears

Published: 5:30 AM May 20, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of Lorna Garnham at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

A 49-year-old mum was found dead at her home in Stowmarket after her daughter was unable to contact her for a few days, an inquest opening has heard.

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard on Friday, May 14 how police went into Lorna Garnham's home in November 2020 and found her dead after her daughter was "concerned about her welfare".

Suffolk police forced her door down and discovered a number of pills and boxes of vodka close to the woman, the court also heard.

The Stowmarket mum, who was born in Ipswich, died on November 12 2020.

There has been no determination of death but a case review into her death has been set for October 13 by senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley.

Mr Parsley also set an inquest date for December 9, 2021, which will determine the full cause of death.