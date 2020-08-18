E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man cautioned after removing House Sparrow nest from loft space

PUBLISHED: 19:41 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 18 August 2020

The house sparrow chicks were later released into the wild again in Onehouse. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 60-year-old man has been cautioned after a House Sparrow nest was removed from a loft space in Stowmarket and nearly destroyed.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 3 at a property in Rattlesden Close, when a nest containing House Sparrow chicks, was removed during routine maintenance.

After the nest had been removed, the occupant – a woman aged in her 50s - decided to take the chicks to Stowe Vets, where they were hand-reared until Wednesday, June 24.

The chicks were later released back into the wild in Onehouse.

The incident was reported to the police and a 60-year-old man was interviewed and given a caution in relation to three wildlife offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 on Monday, August 17.

Sergeant Brian Calver, of Suffolk’s Rural Crime Team, said: “This is a positive result for those helpless birds. Without the help of witnesses and volunteers, the outcome would have been very different.

“I want this outcome to serve as a strong message to those that show little regard for our wildlife by confirming that we will take action.

“I am very grateful to the public that continues to report such acts and would urge anyone with information concerning wildlife crime to report it to us.”

