'It was letting the area down' - one man's clean-up mission

A Suffolk man has taken it upon himself to make the front of his house and others living in the road look better, by painting benches and weeding pavements.

Matthew Scott moved to his current home in Iliffe Way in Stowmarket a year and a half ago and wanted to make the change after he looked out from the front of his house and thought it let the area down.

He has taken it upon himself to go round his area to repaint the benches, and remove the dirt and clear overgrown patches, as well as weeding pavements that were so overgrown they had spread three feet across the path.

Before and after of the bench that Matthew worked on - Credit: Matthew Scott

The 53-year-old said: "I just thought if I don't do anything about it, no one will and throughout life I have learnt that if you want something done, it is quicker to do it yourself.

"I went to the bench just outside my house and I sat there with a brush and gradually removed all the grass from the bottom and I gave it a new lick of paint.

"Then I looked at the bench and it made the rest of the area look messy, so I started cleaning back the edges of the pavement.

Matthew Scott started by painting the bench near his house - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I only do a bit at a time but over the last week I have just about finished it, but then my mind thinks I should do the other side of the green as that needs doing, too."

Matthew posted his work on Facebook, and received lots of praise from residents in the area for taking the initiative and doing the work, and since his initial post, he has received contact from waste disposal companies who have supplied him with green disposal bags and a gentleman who offered to fill the cracks in the pavement.

He said: "I have now had requests to go to other benches in neighbouring roads and clean up around them, so I call it the 'Benchmark Project' as it is more than just my road now."

Matthew Scott keeps his communal garden in order outside his Stowmarket home - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Matthew is hoping to do a lot more but needs more heavy-duty drills to help him with some of the work he would like to do and has appealed for anyone who can help to contact him on Facebook.