Stowmarket man denies assault and using controlling and coercive behaviour

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman who claims she was in an abusive relationship with a Stowmarket man told police he punished her by putting wire round her neck and strangling her until her face turned blue, a court has heard.

Siobhan Phillips alleged that Karl Benton summoned her upstairs and then lowered a wire from the loft and use it to choke her.

She claimed that she put her legs on the loft ladder to stop herself choking and Benton would stop the " punishment" when she started turning blue, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said that Miss Phillips claimed Benton had also tied a belt round her ankles to stop her running away and had forced her to walk on broken glass causing cuts to her feet.

Benton had also allegedly kicked and punched her, burned some of her possessions, locked her in the house and thrown her into stinging nettles while she was wearing a bikini because he didn't like what she was wearing.

He had also allegedly threatened her with a knife and threatened to burn her with a Bunsen burner, said Mr Thompson.

Benton, 42, of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket has denied two offences of assault causing bodily harm and two offences of using controlling or coercive behaviour towards the woman between January 2017 and April 2019 and between May 1 and July 23 last year.

The court heard that the relationship between Benton and Miss Phillips started in a January 2017 and although there had been a break when he left the area in April last year he was back on the scene in June last year.

On July 22 last year a woman walking her dog in Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, heard shouting and then saw Miss Phillips come running past her and allegedly heard her say: " I can't do this anymore. I've got to get away."

The woman laid face down in area of grass and claimed she had been kicked or punched in the back of the head, said Mr Thompson.

The police were called and although Miss Phillips didn't want to co-operate with the police at that stage on July 25 she had made a full statement.

When Benton was questioned he gave a statement denying the offences.

The trial continues.