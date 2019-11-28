E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police respond to fears drug gangs operate at new Suffolk McDonald's

PUBLISHED: 17:15 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 28 November 2019

Suffolk police has responded to fears county lines gangs may be operating at the new McDonald's branch in Stowmarket Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Suffolk police has responded to fears county lines gangs may be operating at the new McDonald's branch in Stowmarket Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Police have responded to fears county lines gangs may be operating publicly at a Suffolk branch of McDonald's.

Concerned residents took to social media earlier this week to raise fears gangs were working "in and around" the American fast food chain in Stowmarket.

The restaurant only opened its doors in August, but has since proved a popular spot in the town for its 24-hour burgers and milkshakes.

A Facebook post, which has been shared more than 500 times, warned parents of young people who visit or work at the restaurant make their children aware so they could "protect" themselves.

But despite widespread reports, a spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the constabulary has been "unable to corroborate" any activity taking place.

She said: "Officers have been to the site to discuss the issue with the manager and this engagement will continue over the next few days.

"We will always take a proactive approach to tackling and disrupting drug dealing and the issues associated with it."

A spokeswoman for McDonald's said the restaurant manager alerted the police after being made aware of the post.

She added: "While this is not an issue we recognise in the restaurant, we have positive working relationships with local police to ensure we are a responsible neighbour."

MORE: Hundreds of county lines dealers caught in Suffolk

The so-called county lines gangs, which funnel drugs from the capital into rural areas, have regularly made headlines in recent years.

In just 15 months, more than 200 Londoners linked to the drug gangs have been found in Suffolk alone.

Figures released by the Mayor of London showed 4,000 people have been recruited to run lines across 41 counties - and almost half (46%) were aged between 15 and 19.

MORE: County lines gangs believed to be operating at Suffolk train station

In nearby Needham Market, police have stepped up patrols following reports of drug activity near the town's train station earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have both faced troubles with the gangs.

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore previously described the issue as "the biggest threat facing Suffolk."

Suffolk police said they "always welcome" information from the community in relation to drug activity, and called for any who see suspicious activity to report it on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing temperatures on the way - weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued for ice Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Live updates as second day of flooding chaos hits Suffolk

The flooded mere beside Framlingham Castle on Wednesday Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flood alerts remain in place with further heavy rain expected

Flooding was particularly bad around the Kenton area of Eye on Wednesday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Police respond to fears drug gangs operate at new Suffolk McDonald’s

Suffolk police has responded to fears county lines gangs may be operating at the new McDonald's branch in Stowmarket Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists