Police respond to fears drug gangs operate at new Suffolk McDonald's

Suffolk police has responded to fears county lines gangs may be operating at the new McDonald's branch in Stowmarket Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Police have responded to fears county lines gangs may be operating publicly at a Suffolk branch of McDonald's.

Concerned residents took to social media earlier this week to raise fears gangs were working "in and around" the American fast food chain in Stowmarket.

The restaurant only opened its doors in August, but has since proved a popular spot in the town for its 24-hour burgers and milkshakes.

A Facebook post, which has been shared more than 500 times, warned parents of young people who visit or work at the restaurant make their children aware so they could "protect" themselves.

But despite widespread reports, a spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the constabulary has been "unable to corroborate" any activity taking place.

She said: "Officers have been to the site to discuss the issue with the manager and this engagement will continue over the next few days.

"We will always take a proactive approach to tackling and disrupting drug dealing and the issues associated with it."

A spokeswoman for McDonald's said the restaurant manager alerted the police after being made aware of the post.

She added: "While this is not an issue we recognise in the restaurant, we have positive working relationships with local police to ensure we are a responsible neighbour."

The so-called county lines gangs, which funnel drugs from the capital into rural areas, have regularly made headlines in recent years.

In just 15 months, more than 200 Londoners linked to the drug gangs have been found in Suffolk alone.

Figures released by the Mayor of London showed 4,000 people have been recruited to run lines across 41 counties - and almost half (46%) were aged between 15 and 19.

In nearby Needham Market, police have stepped up patrols following reports of drug activity near the town's train station earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have both faced troubles with the gangs.

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore previously described the issue as "the biggest threat facing Suffolk."

Suffolk police said they "always welcome" information from the community in relation to drug activity, and called for any who see suspicious activity to report it on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.