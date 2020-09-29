E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglars flee in vehicle after breaking into town centre pawn shop

PUBLISHED: 11:48 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 29 September 2020

Police are hunting for two men who broke into The Trade Inn, in Wilkes Way, Stowmarket. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

A pawn shop in Stowmarket’s Meadow Centre was broken into by burglars during the night, causing significant damage to the property.

The Trade Inn shop in Wilkes Way, was broken into by two men on Tuesday, September 22, between 2am and 2.35am.

It is believed the two men forced their way into the premises, causing significant damage to the front door and setting off the alarm.

The suspects ran from the scene a short time later in the direction of Asda and are thought to have driven off in a white hatchback car, possibly a Mazda.

Police quickly attended the scene and conducted a search of the area but the offenders have not been located.

It is not known at this time what was stolen.

Witnesses or anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time are asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/55185/20.

Topic Tags:

