Police appeal to find missing Stowmarket man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:07 PM March 13, 2022
Officers are concerned for a missing 47-year-old man from Stowmarket 

Officers are concerned for a missing 47-year-old man from Stowmarket. 

Suffolk police is searching for a man called Laurence, who was last seen yesterday evening (March 12), but his current whereabouts are unknown. 

Laurence is described as a white male, 6ft tall, medium build, with dark brown curly hair and likely to be wearing jeans and blue trainers.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and family are concerned for Laurence and are asking anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us."

Anyone with any information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting the CAD number 88 of March 13. 


